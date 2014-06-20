PARIS, June 20 Shares in financial market
operator Euronext started trading at 19.40 euros on
Friday, 3 percent below the price set for its initial public
offering.
Parent Intercontinental Exchange had priced the
shares at 20 euros late on Thursday, at the lower end of a
previously announced IPO price range of 19-25 euros.
ICE said on Thursday that all 42.25 million shares offered
were sold, representing 60.36 percent of the capital, implying a
market value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion) for all of the
company.
A group of European institutional investors bought a 33.4
percent stake in the market operator last Friday at a 4 percent
discount to the IPO price, or 19.20 euros a share, in a move
designed to allay local regulators' concerns that the
pan-European bourse could be snapped up by another foreign firm.
ABN AMRO Bank, JPMorgan and Societe Generale acted as joint
global coordinators for the IPO.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)