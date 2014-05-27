BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
PARIS May 27 IntercontinentalExchange Group confirmed on Tuesday it plans to proceed with an initial public offering of European financial exchange Euronext in Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.
Euronext operates equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon. The Lisbon listing will take place after the IPO and before the fourth quarter of 2014, ICE said in a statement.
It did not give an exact timetable for the IPO, but a source familiar with the matter said earlier this month that the listing was scheduled for June, and could value the company at 1.5 billion euros ($2.05 billion).
A spin-off of Euronext has been expected since ICE's $11 billion deal last year to take over NYSE Euronext, parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus)
OTTAWA, April 18 Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 percent in March from February and prices were up 18.6 percent from a year earlier as strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.