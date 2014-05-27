PARIS May 27 IntercontinentalExchange Group confirmed on Tuesday it plans to proceed with an initial public offering of European financial exchange Euronext in Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

Euronext operates equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon. The Lisbon listing will take place after the IPO and before the fourth quarter of 2014, ICE said in a statement.

It did not give an exact timetable for the IPO, but a source familiar with the matter said earlier this month that the listing was scheduled for June, and could value the company at 1.5 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

A spin-off of Euronext has been expected since ICE's $11 billion deal last year to take over NYSE Euronext, parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus)