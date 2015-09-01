BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings appoints new chairman
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
PARIS, Sept 1 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext has received approval from the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) to allow Israel-based qualified trading firms to have direct access to Euronext's cash and derivatives markets, the company said on Tuesday.
The agreement will allow Israeli firms to trade cash and derivatives on the regulated markets operated by Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
By Christina Martin May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its highest close since September 2016, buoyed by mining stocks after the ouster of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining advocacy. Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior whose mining crackdown was backed by the president but led to demands of her removal by mine