April 22 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext
NV said on Wednesday that Chief Executive and Chairman
Dominique Cerutti would leave the company on July 15 to join
consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and
CEO.
Cerutti joined NYSE Euronext in 2009 as president and deputy
chief executive after 23 years at International Business
Machines Corp.
He was appointed to his current role at Euronext following
the company's acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
in 2013.
Amsterdam-based Euronext operates stock exchanges and
fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon.
The company's stock closed at 40.1 euros on Wednesday,
double the price at which Euronext went public last June.
