July 30 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext said third- party quarterly revenue for the second quarter rose about 12 percent, driven by strong performance in its cash trading business as trading volumes increased amid economic uncertainty.

The uncertainty arising from a possible Greek exit from the Eurozone and a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike likely this year fuelled trading on the exchange, which is the largest exchange in continental Europe for trading.

Shares in Euronext, the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, have almost doubled in value since their stock market listing last June. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)