July 30 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext
said its second-quarter core earnings jumped about 21
percent, bolstered by robust performance in its cash trading
business as economic uncertainty resulted in a spike in volumes.
The uncertainty arising due to a possible Greek exit from
the Eurozone and a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike likely this
year fuelled trading on the exchange, which is the largest in
continental Europe for trading.
The exchange has been benefiting from U.S. investors piling
into European shares, which have had cheaper valuations than
stocks in the United States.
Euronext, the Paris bourse's parent company, said its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
increased to 70.1 million euros from 58.1 million euros a year
earlier.
Revenue from cash trading rose 24 percent in the second
quarter to 49 million euros, compared with 39.6 million euros a
year earlier.
Eager not to lose ground to bigger rivals, Euronext is
making a push to become the European platform of choice for
companies issuing bonds in Chinese renminbi.
Euronext said its search for a new chief executive would be
concluded over the summer. Its previous chief executive,
Dominique Cerutti, quit earlier in the year to join consulting
firm Altran Technologies.
Shares in Euronext were up 2.44 percent at 39.950 euros at
0724 GMT in Paris. They have almost doubled in value since their
stock market listing last June.
Euronext operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels,
London and Lisbon.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)