(Corrects paragraph 8 to say AMF requested fines, not imposed)

Nov 5 European exchange group Euronext reported a 42.5 jump in third-quarter core earnings thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from its cash trading.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to 77.1 million euros ($83.7 million) from 54.1 million euros a year earlier.

Third-party revenue rose 18.4 percent to 133 million euros in the quarter.

Growth came from listings, where revenue was up 50.2 percent at 19.8 million euros, driven by continued vigour in the initial public offering (IPO) market, including deals such as Altice NV's acquisition of U.S. cable TV operator Cablevision Systems Corp and large cross-border operations, including LafargeHolcim.

Euronext also got a boost from a 31.4 percent rise in cash-trading turnover to 49.6 million euros.

The slowing Chinese economy, speculation around the September U.S. interest rate decision, commodity collapse and political instability in Brazil as well as a potential default situation in Greece increased market volatility, Euronext said.

The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Wednesday requested fines of at least 5 million euros ($5.44 million) on U.S. Virtu Financial Inc, a specialist in electronic trading, and 4 million euros on Euronext Paris in a high-frequency trading case, AFP reported. (bit.ly/1KYDwmD)

Euronext said on Thursday that Euronext Paris strongly contests having breached any AMF rules, or its own professional obligations.

($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)