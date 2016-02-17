Feb 17European exchange group Euronext said its full-year core earnings rose 26 percent thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from cash trading.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 283.8 million euros ($316.9 million) in the year from 225.4 million euros a year earlier.

The bourse operator said total capital raised in primary activity rose to 12.4 billion euros from 52 new listings, against 11.2 billion euros a year earlier from 45 listings. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)