May 12 Pan-European exchange Euronext
reported a nearly 8 percent rise in first-quarter operating
profit despite a fall in revenue, as the company controlled its
expenses.
Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before
exceptional items rose to 68.1 million euros (53.83 million
pounds) in the quarter ended March 31, from 63.3 million euros a
year earlier.
Third party revenue fell 2.7 percent to 126.5 million euros
in the quarter following a drop in trading activity and
listings.
(1 British pound = 1.2642 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)