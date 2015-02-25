Feb 25 Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a 7.6 percent jump in full-year operating profit before exceptional items, thanks to lively listing activity during a year that included the initial public offering of ING Group's insurance arm.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said it raised 10.8 billion euros ($12.26 billion) of capital from listings in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.1 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)