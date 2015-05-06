May 6 Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a 38.4 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, helped by strong cash trading activity and a continued surge in the listings of smaller companies.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, also said it had continued efforts to cut costs during the quarter by entering restructuring talks in France. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)