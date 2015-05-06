* Interim CEO says no change in Euronext "mission"
* Gives no timeline for permanent replacement for Cerutti
* Euronext confirms revenue, savings targets
* Sees healthy listing pipeline in coming months
By Richa Naidu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
May 6 Pan-European exchange Euronext
confirmed its revenue growth and cost saving targets after a 38
percent jump in first-quarter profit on strong cash trading
activity and a surge in the listing of smaller companies.
Interim CEO Jos Dijsselhof said on Wednesday the group's
strategy would not change after he was named to lead the company
after CEO Dominique Cerutti left earlier than planned.
Cerutti had been scheduled to leave on July 15 to head
Altran Technologies but Euronext said on Tuesday it
decided that "it would be in the best interests of all parties
to act swiftly and to appoint a replacement CEO.
Euronext, the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon said busy markets driven by the
European Central Bank's trillion euro quantitative easing
programme made for a strong quarter.
It said it was trying to cut costs by holding restructuring
talks in France. It said it was committed to deliver 80 million
euros in cost savings per year by the end of 2016 and 5 percent
annualised revenue growth over 2013-2016.
The listings of Cnova NV, GrandVision NV
and Refresco Gerber NV were among the largest of 14
flotations in the quarter, pushing Euronext's listing revenue up
12.6 percent to 15.3 million euros ($17.2 million).
A lack of bank funding continued to drive companies to raise
money in capital markets, Dijsselhof said on a conference call
with reporters.
"Along with the effects of quantitative easing we've seen
euro zone IPO market making a strong start to the year raising
more so far than the previous three years combined," he said.
Euronext's cash trading business recorded its best quarter
for volumes since 2010, with revenue rising 19.6 percent to 52.1
million euros. Its national indices rose by an average of 18
percent, the best first quarter percentage gain in 15 years.
Operating profit before exceptional items rose to 63.3
million euros in the three months ended March 31.
Euronext shares gained 1.3 percent to 39 euros by
0910 GMT as investors took Dijsselhof's appointment and the
results in their stride.
"Our positive investment thesis is reaffirmed based upon the
swift appointment of Mr. Dijsselhof as interim CEO and
Euronext's strong Q1 results," RBC Europe analyst Peter Lenardos
said in a note.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)