PARIS May 13 European stock exchange operator Euronext NV said on Friday it would spend up to 150 million euros ($171 million) on acquisitions by 2019 in a bid to stay competitive, as Deutsche Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc negotiate a $30 billion merger.

In a new strategic plan, Euronext said it expected to grow sales in its core business by 2 percent annually until 2019 and would stick to a policy of paying half of its reported earnings in dividends.

With a market value of about 2.6 billion euros, Euronext, which runs stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, will be reduced to minnow status among European bourses if the LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal goes ahead. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Laurence Frost)