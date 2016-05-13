PARIS May 13 European stock exchange operator
Euronext NV said on Friday it would spend up to 150
million euros ($171 million) on acquisitions by 2019 in a bid to
stay competitive, as Deutsche Boerse AG and London
Stock Exchange Group Plc negotiate a $30 billion merger.
In a new strategic plan, Euronext said it expected to grow
sales in its core business by 2 percent annually until 2019 and
would stick to a policy of paying half of its reported earnings
in dividends.
With a market value of about 2.6 billion euros, Euronext,
which runs stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London
and Lisbon, will be reduced to minnow status among European
bourses if the LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal goes ahead.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
