* Deutsche Boerse and LSE merger would eclipse Euronext
* Euronext chief says looking for deals
* Aims to grow sales at core business 2 pct a year
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By Maya Nikolaeva and Michel Rose
PARIS, May 13 European stock exchange operator
Euronext said on Friday it was on the lookout for
tie-ups of its own as rivals Deutsche Boerse and
London Stock Exchange Group negotiate a $30 billion
merger.
The fusion of its rivals in Frankfurt and London will create
a group big enough to eclipse Euronext, prompting the smaller
stock exchange operator in Paris to search for alternatives to
bolster its importance.
"If the world changes around us in a favourable manner ...
we will be in position to capture these opportunities," chief
executive Stephane Boujnah told journalists, flagging his
interest in a transformational deal.
Unveiling a new strategic plan on Friday, Euronext said it
would improve technology, cut costs and aim to grow sales at its
core business by 2 percent a year for the next three years. At
1110 GMT, its shares were up 1.2 percent at 38.3 euros.
However, some analysts were sceptical about long-term goals
in a fast-changing market. Credit Suisse analysts said revenue
and cost targets for 2019 "may be taken with a pinch of salt
given how far out that is".
Boujnah said Euronext could buy businesses that might be
spun off after a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock
Exchange (LSE) and signalled his interest in any other exchanges
interested in joining a bigger group.
Antitrust regulators at the European Commission in Brussels
could yet demand such sales in return for allowing the merger to
go through.
Were the derivatives clearing arm of the LSE, LCH Clearnet,
to be spun off, that would offer Euronext a possible foothold in
the lucrative multi-trillion dollar global derivatives market.
Sources have previously told Reuters that Euronext was
eyeing LCH.Clearnet, which was formed in 2003 when the London
Clearing House merged with Paris-based Clearnet.
Euronext, which runs stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels and Lisbon, could also be interested in making a play
for LSE-owned Borsa Italiana in Milan to add to its suite of
stock trading houses, one source has said.
Share trading, however, is very competitive while
derivatives trading offers better growth prospects.
With a market value of about 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion),
Euronext will be a comparative minnow if the LSE-Deutsche Boerse
deal goes ahead.
"This can evolve in many directions, large scale
transactions take longer than expected and never end as
initially planned," Boujnah said, adding the European
Commission's antitrust view on the deal was not yet known.
Earlier this week, Euronext posted better-than-expected
profit in the first three months of the year as cost cutting
helped to make up for a drop in trading and falling stock-market
listings.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Maya Nikolaeva; additional
reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by John O'Donnell and
Mark Potter)