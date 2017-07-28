Euronext posts about 2 pct rise in Q2 core earnings

July 28 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said its second-quarter core earnings rose about 2 percent as higher investor appetite and a better financial and political outlook for the European Union boosted trading volumes.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 79.2 million euros ($92.62 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from 77.7 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.8 percent to 137.3 million euros. Cash average daily volumes gained 18.5 percent and equity derivatives average daily volumes rose 27.3 percent.