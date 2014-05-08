LONDON May 8 European exchange group Euronext, which is planning a stock market listing next month, earned net income of $36 million in the first three months of the year, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Total revenues at the group, which operates bourses in London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon, were $139 million, its parent IntercontinentalExchange said in its first-quarter earnings release.

First-quarter figures show cash equities making up the bulk of Euronext's business, accounting for $63 million in sales in the first quarter.

Revenue from equity derivatives, futures and options was $17 million, while turnover from market data and listing fees was $30 million and $9 million, respectively.

Year-on-year comparisons were not available because Euronext was previously part of a combined business with NYSE, parent of the New York Stock Exchange.

IntercontinentalExchange acquired NYSE Euronext in a $11 billion takeover last year.

ICE has since separated NYSE and its derivatives exchange Liffe from Euronext, which now operates as an independent business, ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) that sources have said could value Euronext at 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

Euronext is expected to file a prospectus for a June IPO within weeks.

Its shares will be quoted on its Dutch, Belgian and French and later its Portuguese exchange, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

As a public company, it will aim to diversify its products, expanding its range of single stock futures, commodity derivatives and exchange-traded funds, the source said.

ICE, which reported net income of $262 million in the first quarter, said in its results filing that it plans to use the net proceeds of the Euronext IPO to pay down some of its outstanding debt. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas)