PARIS Aug 7 European stock market operator Euronext posted a 4.6 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit before exceptional items on Thursday, boosted by cost cutting and a rise in stock market listings activity.

Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon bourses, said second-quarter revenue rose 5.2 percent, helped by a sharp rise in listings as well as a pick up in volumes in its cash trading business.

Euronext was spun off from its parent, Intercontinental Exchange, in June. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Blaise Robinson)