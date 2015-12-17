Dec 17 European exchange group Euronext NV
said it would suspend trading in its shares with effect
from 0800 GMT on Thursday, pending a Dutch court verdict related
to consolidated capital requirements.
Euronext said shares would be suspended until it received a
verdict on appeal proceedings between the company, Euronext
Amsterdam NV and the Dutch Minister of Finance, in the Rotterdam
District Court.
Euronext operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels,
London and Lisbon.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)