Dec 17 European exchange group Euronext NV said it would suspend trading in its shares with effect from 0800 GMT on Thursday, pending a Dutch court verdict related to consolidated capital requirements.

Euronext said shares would be suspended until it received a verdict on appeal proceedings between the company, Euronext Amsterdam NV and the Dutch Minister of Finance, in the Rotterdam District Court.

Euronext operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)