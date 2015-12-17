(Recasts with court decision)
AMSTERDAM Dec 17 A court has sided with
Euronext in a dispute with the Dutch government over
capital requirements, a court spokesman said on Thursday.
"The court ruled in favour of the appeal filed by Euronext,"
Pelle Biesmeijer of the Rotterdam District Court told Reuters.
"The government's decision was thrown out."
Euronext was protesting requirements that it hold 250
million euros ($271.5 million) in equity and maintain positive
tangible equity through 2017.
The Netherlands' Finance Ministry had imposed the
requirements at the time of Euronext's listing in 2014, saying
they were in accordance with Dutch law, as Euronext's parent
company is incorporated in the Netherlands.
Euronext said the requirements prevent it from carrying out
acquisitions and create an unequal playing field as they do not
apply to other European exchanges.
Trading in Euronext's own shares were halted in advance of
the ruling.
A spokeswoman for Euronext said the company would study the
decision before issuing a reaction. Trading will resume in the
company's shares shortly after the reaction has been published.
Euronext operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels,
London and Lisbon.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)