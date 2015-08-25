BRIEF-Russia's Metalloinvest says agrees to borrow at least $1.05 bln
May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:
LONDON Aug 25 Stock exchange Euronext said on Tuesday it saw record trading volumes on Monday, during a global financial sell-off.
The exchange said in a statement that over 550 million orders were managed in cash markets and 217 million orders in derivatives markets on Aug 24, both company records.
It posted a new record of 4.48 million cash transactions, while 1.5 million derivatives contracts changed hands, the highest daily volume this year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.