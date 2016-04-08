GENEVA, April 8 Euronext is working on
developing Black Sea wheat futures to meet demand for price
hedging in one of the world's largest production and exporting
zones for the grain, the head of commodities at the exchange
said on Friday.
"Having assessed the need for long-standing need for a
proper price-setting mechanism in that production zone, we are
now engaged in a serious reflexion about a careful design," he
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Cereals Europe conference
in Geneva.
He declined to give details on the project, which would be
in addition to Euronext's western European milling wheat
contract <0#BL2:>.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)