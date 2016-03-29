* Exchange secures another Rouen silo, Montoir may follow
* Says delivery capacity important in future EU regulations
* Changes come after scrapping of premium wheat contract
* Euronext also studying storage warrants for inland market
By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz
PARIS, March 29 Euronext is to expand the number
of port delivery points for wheat traded on its Paris-based
futures market <0#BL2:> and is considering a system of storage
certificates to cater for inland grain operators, the European
exchange said on Tuesday.
Its steps to reinforce its wheat futures, a price benchmark
for the European market, come after it scrapped a short-lived
premium wheat product <0#BMS:>, and as CME Group is
moving closer to launching a rival European wheat contract.
Euronext will launch an additional delivery point at the
northern French port of Rouen from September 2017 after reaching
an agreement with trading firm Lecureur to use its silo there,
Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.
It is also in talks with cooperative group InVivo to create
a delivery point on the French Atlantic coast, probably at the
port of Montoir. This could also come into effect in September
2017 if an agreement is concluded by the end of the current
season on June 30, Raevel said.
However, the expanded delivery did not include La Pallice,
the main Atlantic port for French grain exports, which some
operators see as the logical choice for west coast delivery.
Euronext currently offers physical delivery at two silos in
Rouen and one in Dunkirk, also on France's north coast.
The increased delivery capacity was important for the market
as the European Union prepares so-called MiFid II regulations
that have included "deliverable supply" as a factor in
determining limits on positions for commodity trading, Raevel
said.
Lecureur and InVivo had previously signed up as delivery
silos for the premium wheat futures, which were designed to
offer a wider delivery zone as well as higher quality
specifications.
The exchange had been planning to phase out its established
milling wheat futures, also known as the No. 2 contract, in
favour of the No. 3 premium futures, but reversed that decision
after the new product failed to attract liquidity.
Despite calls by some market participants to maintain
current quality specifications because they are more inclusive,
Euronext is sticking to plans to adopt for its main wheat
contract the same quality criteria as in its premium version,
Raevel said.
The stricter specifications, including minimum levels of 11
percent for protein and 220 for Hagberg falling numbers,
reflected common milling standards and showed Euronext's support
for efforts to boost the quality of French wheat, he added.
The exchange is also studying a system of storage warrants
covering inland grain silos in France that could be exchanged
against delivery certificates at silos used by Euronext and also
help grain companies get financing from banks, Raevel said.
The warrant system was envisaged for Euronext's wheat,
rapeseed and maize (corn) futures, although it would require
adapting market regulations as such a system does not currently
exist in France, he said.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan
Fenton)