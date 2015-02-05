Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 5 Exchange operator Euronext said on Thursday it will launch a new milling wheat futures contract in early March to adopt higher quality specifications already planned for its existing contract as of 2017 delivery.
The new wheat contract, called No. 3, will trade starting with the September 2015 delivery month, Euronext said in a statement.
The new contract will add delivery silos at the Atlantic ports of Nantes and Bordeaux, it said. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.