* Exchange to launch new milling wheat contract in March
* Contract to use higher quality terms initially due in 2017
* Euronext reacts to fallout from rain-hit French harvest
(Adds comments from Euronext commodities head, background)
By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Feb 5 Exchange operator Euronext
said on Thursday it will launch a new wheat futures contract
next month in response to urgent calls for it to adopt higher
quality standards for grain traded on its Paris-based market.
Euronext is under pressure to revamp its wheat futures
<0#BL2:>, its flagship commodity product, after confusion linked
to a weather-hit 2014 crop in France just as it faces
competition from CME Group, the world's largest futures
operator, which is considering a European wheat contract.
Euronext announced new quality criteria for its current
wheat contract in October, after market operators said the
previous ones were shown to be too low by the rain-affected
harvest. But for legal reasons these changes will only apply
from the 2017 harvest, drawing criticism that the issue was
unresolved for 2015 and 2016.
"This new contract is a response to strong calls in the
grain sector to have right away in 2015 a contract with stricter
milling wheat specifications," Olivier Raevel, commodities
director at Euronext, told Reuters.
Euronext's new milling wheat contract will start trading at
the beginning of March with September 2015 as the first
available delivery position, Euronext said in a statement.
The new contract will be called No. 3 as opposed to
Euronext's current No. 2 contract that will continue to trade in
parallel.
TEMPORARY FIX?
Some operators welcomed the quick introduction of a new
contract but others said the co-existence of two wheat contracts
could also create an awkward transition period.
"This is a bit of a quick fix," a futures broker said. "It
could cut liquidity and create confusing price spreads between
the old and new contracts."
Euronext will offer a mechanism to help investors switch
positions from the existing contract to the new one, along with
specific fees for the upcoming contract, Raevel said.
In a suggestion that one of the contracts would be
discontinued once their quality terms converge in 2017, he added
"there is no point in having two contracts with the same
specifications."
The new contract will apply minimum requirements of 11
percent for protein content, 220 seconds for Hagberg falling
numbers and 76 kilos per hectolitre for specific weight, seen as
common standards for milling wheat in France.
The No. 3 contract would also offer a wider delivery zone,
including for the first time the Atlantic ports of Nantes and
Bordeaux through silos operated by cooperative group InVivo,
Euronext said.
The new delivery network does not include La Pallice,
France's largest Atlantic wheat port, or inland silos but Raevel
said discussions were ongoing about adding more delivery points.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, editing by
Sybille de La Hamaide, Mark Heinrich and David Evans)