PARIS, June 29 Euronext will launch a wood pellet futures contract this autumn to target the residential heating sector as legislation favours the renewable energy source, the exchange said on Monday.

"Aimed at producers, wholesalers and retailers, this physically-settled contract targeting the residential heating sector, will allow the industry to hedge its positions," Euronext said in a statement.

It did not provide further details about the contract.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide)