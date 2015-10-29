PARIS Oct 29 Euronext will launch its wood
pellet futures contract aimed at the residential heating market
on Nov. 20, the exchange said on Thursday.
Euronext had announced its first derivatives focused on the
energy sector in June but had not given a date for when it would
start.
"This launch expands the Euronext commodities offering to
cover the biomass sector, allowing stakeholders to hedge pellet,
or closely related biomass products, price exposure," Euronext
said in a statement.
Euronext, best known for its equities markets, runs
commodity derivatives spanning cereals, oilseeds and dairy
products. It has cited energy along with metals as potential
areas for development in commodities.
The first tradable expiry on the Paris-based futures will be
March 2016 and there will be a full fee holiday until Jan. 31,
2016, to facilitate trading, it said.
Physical delivery at the expiry of futures would be made
available on a free-on-barge basis in the ports of Amsterdam or
Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Antwerp or Ghent in Belgium.
Contract months are March, June, September, and December.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing
by Jane Merriman)