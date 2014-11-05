Nov 5 Euronext NV :

* October 2014 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8.123 billion euros, up 49.2 pct compared to October 2013

* October 2014 average daily volumes on equity index derivatives were up by 41 pct to 327,543 contracts when compared with October 2013