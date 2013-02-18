LONDON Feb 18 British minnow Europa Oil & Gas
, which snapped up two areas off Ireland's coast before
big companies came to see the region as a new bright spot for
exploration, said it has received partnership interest from oil
majors.
Europa, capitalised at just 14 million pounds ($22 million),
began the process needed to find a partner at the end of January
to gain help in funding the hunt for oil and gas on the two
positions it picked up in 2011 off the southwest coast.
"We're encouraged by the stature of the companies that are
coming in. Household names, if you like," Europa's chief
executive Hugh Mackay told Reuters on Monday.
He did not name the companies or give details on the nature
of any discussions.
With resources tightly controlled by well-endowed countries
in the Middle East and elsewhere, oil majors such as BP
and Royal Dutch Shell are seeking growth in deeper
water and in harsher environments. Ireland's Atlantic Margin
area fits the bill.
After years of fruitless searching, Ireland's oil potential
became more promising after positive results from a well in the
Celtic Sea.
The Atlantic side offers the real prize, though - fields
potentially containing hundreds of millions of barrels, which
could transform the country into a significant oil producer.
Exxon Mobil, the world's biggest oil company, will
start to drill the Dunquin well off the west coast of Ireland in
the first half of this year.
"The geological ingredients here are good. The fiscal terms
are fantastic," Mackay said of Ireland's oil hopes.
The Irish government estimates that the Atlantic Margin
could have potential oil and gas reserves of 10 billion barrels
of oil equivalent.
Mackay said Europa would not wait to see whether Dunquin
strikes oil before signing any deal, but that any positive news
would help sentiment.
Given the remoteness, harsh conditions and water depths,
geological data collection and the drilling of a well would be
too costly for a company the size of Europa to shoulder alone.
A well is likely to cost in the region of $50 million to
$100 million, said Mackay, adding that Europa was not likely to
drill until 2015 at the earliest.
