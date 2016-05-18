Manager Juergen Klopp has urged his players to seize an opportunity to become part of Liverpool folklore when they face back-to-back champions Sevilla in the Europa League final in Basel on Wednesday.

Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Manchester United, German side Borussia Dortmund and Spanish club Villarreal on their way to the final and will be hoping to build on that run to end an 11-year wait for continental success at St Jakob-Park.

"It is a wonderful story to tell your grandchildren when you are old about being a Liverpool legend. How it feels to be a Liverpool legend I have no idea -- but it is one of the best things you can feel in football," Klopp told British media.

"You win it, you get the trophy, you are then a European champion and you have to work with it. You have to use the confidence in the right way. We are far away from the end of a development, this team is still developing."

Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League after Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion but will qualify for next season's Champions League if they overcome Unai Emery's men in Switzerland.

