LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - As other credit markets continue to feel the strain of eurozone sovereign problems and political uncertainty, Europe's ABS market continues to push on with distributed deals.

It comes as no surprise that it is the simple, flow assets that are leading the way, as investors are familiar with them and their performance. Since the start of the month, close to EUR6bn equivalent has been placed from the RMBS and auto ABS markets.

The US dollar investor base has accounted for the bulk of RMBS demand, as that is currently the most liquid currency, but where UK issuers have limited their euro-denominated issuance due to expensive swap costs, Continental European auto issuers are making some progress in filling the void.

Last week Banque PSA Finance sold EUR720m of 2.9-year auto ABS bonds at 110bp through Auto ABS 2011-2; this week Santander Consumer Bank Germany issued EUR573m of 1.8-year notes at 95bp; and RCI Banque is on the road with its own issue, Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany 2011-1, which should price next week with a minimum EUR600m trade being shown.

Between these three, the euro-denominated amount will be more than double that issued out of RMBS by Barclays, Lloyds, Nationwide Building Society, RBS and Santander UK (these five placed a combined amount of only EUR820m between them), and each public tranche is even larger than the most recent Dutch RMBS deals.

The pleasing thing for ABS proponents is that investor demand remains strong. In fact, while the club deal approach that characterised summer placements was expected to dominate subsequent issuance strategies, this has not happened. These auto trades, and RMBS for that matter, have been marketed, albeit over a truncated period. SANTANDER RETURNS This ability to market would have been particularly satisfying for Santander Consumer Bank after it had to pull Series 2011-1 in July amid deteriorating market conditions - a week in which three other trades were also pulled from public view. Santander decided to retain the issue in September.

On Monday Santander announced its return to the market with SC Germany Auto 2011-2 through Natixis, Santander GBM and WestLB.

While the market is still dogged by eurozone debt worries, ABS is building a safe-haven reputation as the senior financial sector remains shut and covered bonds continue to struggle.

"Sovereign conditions are not better but investment is stable on the ABS side. This is because it offers Triple A product, is short and amortises quickly," said one lead manager with reference to this German auto trade.

The speedy amortisation is a factor of the static pool, where no new assets can be added, and this allowed it to target a tighter pricing than the Banque PSA Finance Auto ABS 2011-2 print at 110bp two weeks ago.

That issue had a 1.5-year revolving period, and while the borrower said investors were becoming more accustomed to this, a premium over static deals is required nonetheless as some accounts view the ability of the issuer to substitute new loans in the portfolio as an additional risk.

From the issuer's standpoint, a revolving period can be beneficial, as it can term out its funding with longer average lives (2.9 years in the case of Banque PSA), but this comes at a cost, as that 110bp execution level shows.

Santander therefore had a ceiling spread under which to price. And with Volkswagen paper in the mid 60bp/low 70bp area too tight to aim for, middle ground had to be found. ESTABLISHING PRICING A trader away from the deal said SCGA 2010-1A was bid at plus 95bp and SCGA 2006-1A at 90bp ahead of launch, but a syndicate official said comparables were closer to the 80bp-85bp region.

Santander Consumer Bank went with out with talk of the 95bp area for its 1.8-year EUR573m to sit 15bp inside Banque PSA, and was able to do so with the shorter average life and a static pool.

The books were only open for a day and the leads attracted enough orders to announce on Thursday that the deal would price at guidance on Friday morning. The final order count showed a subscription level of 1.1 times, with 13 investors participating. This is seven fewer than its 2010-1 deal from July last year, but seeing that the issuer had to pull its deal just four months ago, it could still be classed as a successful return.

The breakdown of investors by type was 74% banks, 23% funds and 3% other. By region, German investors bought 48%, the UK 30%, France 18% and other 4%.

The local bid is strong, as could be expected for Germany's largest non-captive issuer, but is slightly lower than the approximate 55% that bought its previous public deal - series 2010-1 in July 2010. In that trade French and Dutch buyers took 12% each, Spain around 11% and UK accounts 7%.

One notable difference is in the type of investor. A total of 74% of last week's deal was placed with banks, followed by funds with 23% and others with 3%. In the 2010 issue, funds dominated the book with 61%, followed by banks with 34%, agencies with 4% and insurance companies with 1%.

Following Santander Consumer Bank in the auto ABS pipeline is RCI Banque with its minimum EUR600m 1.4-year tranche from Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany 2011-1. Roadshows end next Tuesday through Credit Agricole-CIB and HSBC. The deal, based on previous examples of issuers not wanting to leave books open too long, should price towards the end of the week.

The issue does have a revolving period, lasting one year. The trust contains 250,248 auto loan contracts with an average size of EUR7,700. The loans are 18.6-months seasoned and are skewed towards new vehicles (73% versus 27% for used). The split between amortising and balloon payments is more even, at 46% and 54%. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)