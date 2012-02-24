LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Moody's downgrade of Italy and Spain last weeks ago combined with its decision to cap ratings for structured finance bonds from those countries to four notches above sovereign ratings has stripped a series of originators of the ability to achieve Triple A ratings.

Originators from Italy and Spain join those in Greece, Ireland and Portugal in no longer being able to structure Triple A bonds under the Moody's rules.

A total of 478 tranches from 387 Italian and Spanish deals - equating to EUR258bn, according to RBS - were cut to a maximum rating of Aa2.

Even tranches guaranteed by the European Investment Fund are on review for downgrade. The EIF carries a Triple A rating, as do the ABS bonds it guarantees, but Moody's wants time to consider the impact of "the remote but not implausible event of debt redenomination" on the guarantees.

And if tranches guaranteed by a Triple A entity are not safe from downgrade, what is?

The inability of structured finance issuers from the five peripheral countries to achieve the highest rating is of little immediate consequence as none could sell a public deal in the current market. Italian RMBS spreads widened to Euribor plus 500bp, but even the recent recovery to 350bp is not enough for a new deal to be economically viable.

It is also true that recent regulatory initiatives mean they do not have to worry too much about getting bonds to Triple A. The ECB, for example, relaxed its repo rules to permit Single A rated bonds. Greece is the only outlier in not being able to get to Single A (capped at B1) under Moody's' current ratings, but it was granted special dispensation at the ECB anyway.

That means issuers from the five countries can still structure and retain deals for repo without obsessing about Triple A status, while the LTRO has also come to the rescue of liquidity-starved banks. Therefore, Triple A is now irrelevant for a large sector of the market.

CRITERIA CHANGES

Even in core countries where the top rating is achievable, bank and counterparty criteria changes remain a huge threat to the top rating. Moody's has 17 global and 114 European focused institutions on review for downgrade, which could have big implications on ABS for those banks pushed below A2/P-1 that act as counterparties.

S&P updated its criteria in 2011 and those issuers that failed to mitigate the risk successfully were hit with downgrades, including some from the biggest RMBS market in Europe - the UK.

Triple A Tranches bore the brunt of the agency's action last year - accounting for almost 35% of all downgrades. At the opposite end of the capital stack, Single B bonds accounted for just 10%, indicating that asset performance was in fact a less significant threat to ratings than counterparty risk. And the situation can only deteriorate in the current environment of deteriorating bank ratings.

The problem with these rating models is that they appear inflexible. If banks are downgraded below certain levels and no mitigating action is taken (such as finding a suitable replacement or posting collateral), multi-notch downgrades ensue.

But while securitisation seems to be running out of options for Triple A bonds, it leaves the question: does it really matter?

Certainly, the Italian and Spain downgrades had no pricing impact as people had factored them in. Similarly, Greek and Portuguese bonds did not widen progressively with each downgrade.

In the UK, Northern Rock's legacy Granite programme is still referred to using its original capital structure. What traders call Granite Triple A are in fact rated Single A and what they call Triple Bs had in fact dropped to Double B, although S&P has restored them to Triple B in January.

TIME TO CONSIDER LOWER RATINGS

It might even be helpful for the market if issuers give up the belief that achieving Triple A status is vital.

For example, S&P said recently that "wider acceptance of lower-rated securities and greater acknowledgement of different rating methodologies could be positive for the structured finance market".

And RBS analysts Chimdi Momah and Krishna Prasad argue that Triple A bonds "may gradually lose appeal due to the cost of structuring these notes given the fewer number of eligible counterparties".

They wrote last week: "All things considered, the economic rationale to continue structuring and supporting Triple A ratings is likely to gradually weaken given the heightened transaction cost.

"The only remaining raison d'être for Triple A ABS bonds as far as we can see is that regulators believe it is worth something, manifest in risk weightings used in solvency regimes for banks [standardised Basel rules] and likely also insurers under Solvency II. Otherwise, we can see no reason why a market for senior-most ABS ratings in the Double A or even Single A categories will not be viable going forward as a contemporary alternative to Triple A ratings of old."

There does, however, appear to be some co-operation between counterparties and the agencies. Fitch is considering updating its criteria "in order to allow more flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly changing counterparty environment".

It will not reduce its minimum rating requirement to achieve Triple A, but may expand the list of collateral permitted should banks breach eligibility rules.