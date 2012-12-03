LONDON Dec 3 The eurozone crisis has left
Western Europe the only world region to see a fall in
advertising spending this year, market research group
ZenithOptimedia said.
The forecasting group said advertising expenditure in
Western Europe fell 2.2 percent to $106.8 billion this year
compared with an average increase of 3.3 percent worldwide.
North American ad spending rose 4.1 percent to $171.9
billion and Asia's expenditure was up 6.1 percent to $140.1
billion this year.
"Developing markets, social media and online video are all
growing rapidly, supporting continued expansion in global ad
expenditure despite stagnation in the eurozone," said Steve
King, global chief executive of ZenithOptimedia Group.
The company, part of advertising agency Publicis,
also said European ad spending would be flat next year before
growing by about 2 percent in 2014 and 2015.
This leaves Europe lagging faster-growing regions such North
America, which will grow by 3.5 percent next year, as well as
Asia (5.5 percent) and Latin America (10 percent).
"The eurozone crisis is dragging down economic growth at the
moment," ZenithOptimedia said on Monday.
"Because the eurozone is in recession, its imports from
other countries are slowing down or shrinking, and the risk of
eurozone collapse adds to global uncertainty, leading companies
to hoard cash instead of investing in growth," the firm said in
an emailed statement.
Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so recessions
tend to hit the shares of advertising agencies, including market
leaders WPP, Omnicom, Interpublic Group
and Publicis.
ZenithOptimedia said global ad expenditure would rise 4.1
percent next year to reach $518 billion, driven largely by
faster growth in the developing markets.