AMSTERDAM, March 28 The Netherlands intends to
join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Prime
Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday, becoming the latest U.S.
ally to seek membership in the China-led institution despite
Washington's misgivings.
Rutte announced the decision on his official Facebook page
during a visit to China and after a meeting with President Xi
Jinping.
"There is a great shortage of financing for infrastructure
in Asia," Rutte said.
"An investment bank such as the AIIB can meet this demand,
and the Netherlands has much expertise in this area."
The United States had warned against the new institution,
but after Britain announced it would join, European allies
France, Germany and Italy quickly followed suit this month.
South Korea has said it will join, while Japan is still
deciding.
The AIIB has been seen as a challenge to the World Bank and
Asian Development Bank, and a significant setback to U.S.
efforts to extend its influence in the Asia Pacific region to
balance China's growing financial clout and assertiveness.
Rutte said joining is in the Netherlands' interests as a
trading nation, and said he hoped it would ultimately create
jobs.
The Netherlands is home to a disproportionately large number
of international construction companies, including many with a
focus on dredging and maritime construction such as Boskalis
, VolkerWessels, Ballast Nedam, Van Oord and
BAM, among others.
