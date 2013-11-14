(Fixes details on how devices can be used in first, fifth and
PARIS Nov 14 Europe's aviation safety authority
has paved the way for passengers to use smartphones and tablet
computers during entire flights, following a similar move by the
United States.
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in a
statement that it would publish guidance by the end of November
for airlines seeking to widen the usage of gadgets during
taxiing, take-off and landing, something that is not now
permitted.
Users would have to keep their devices set to 'airplane'
mode to stop emitting radio signals that could interfere with
the aircraft.
Separately, the European Commission said on Thursday said it
was authorising the use of mobile spectrum for 3G and 4G
communications, which allows users to surf the web and send
email, when aircraft are flying above 3,000 metres.
After guidance is issued by EASA, the region's airlines such
as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa will be able to make
the final decisions about whether and how to offer in-flight
Internet, the commission said.
Current regulations in Europe allow the use of mobile phones
for voice calls when flying above 3,000 metres but no Internet
usage when at that altitude.
Passengers are required to turn off computers, music players
and other devices during taxiing, take-off and landing. Some
flights do, however, offer in-flight Wifi services.
The changes come two weeks after the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration ended its own long-standing ban on the practice
of using electronics on flights during take-off and
landing.
The moves are likely to please airlines, which will be able
to develop paid services for communications onboard as well as
Internet savvy travellers.
"This is a major step in the process of expanding the
freedom to use personal electronic devices onboard aircraft
without compromise in safety," said Patrick Ky, the director of
EASA.
