AMSTERDAM Jan 20 A new European airline
association launched on Wednesday wants the European Union to
reform its regulations to bring down the cost of using airports
in the region.
Airlines for Europe, or A4E, founded by IAG, Air
France-KLM, easyJet, Lufthansa and
Ryanair, said a new study showed that charges at the
largest 21 European airports have risen 80 percent since 2005,
with a 90 percent increase at the 10 biggest.
That compares with a 20 percent drop in ticket prices over
the same period, according to data from international industry
body IATA.
"We urge the EU to take action lowering the cost of the EU's
airports by ensuring that monopoly airports are effectively
regulated by reforming the Airport Charges Directive," A4E said.
Airlines for Europe brings Europe's full-service and
low-cost carriers together for the first time and was formed
after British Airways (BA) owner IAG left the main lobby group
for full-service airlines, the Association of European Airlines.
A4E will focus on getting Brussels, which unveiled plans for
the aviation industry in December, to ease the burden on
airlines from what they see as additional costs related to
fragmented air traffic control, taxes and other levies.
At a conference in Dublin this week, IAG chief executive
Willie Walsh criticised airport charges. He has also said a
much-debated proposal to expand BA's main hub London Heathrow is
far too expensive.
"We need to have effective costs at airports. If you look at
how airlines have transformed their cost base and pricing, from
the consumer point of view, airports have gone in the opposite
direction," Walsh said.
Transport politicians and aviation executives will on
Thursday come together in Amsterdam to discuss the proposals
made under the EU aviation package.
