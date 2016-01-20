(Adds comments from CEOs, response from airports body)
By Victoria Bryan
AMSTERDAM Jan 20 A new European airline
association launched on Wednesday wants the European Union to
reform its regulations to bring down the cost of using airports
in the region and to tackle air traffic control strikes that
typically occur each summer.
Airlines for Europe, or A4E, was founded by Europe's five
largest carriers IAG, Air France-KLM, easyJet
, Lufthansa and Ryanair, bringing
together Europe's full-service and low-cost carriers together
for the first time.
It was formed after British Airways (BA) owner IAG left the
main lobby group for full-service airlines, the Association of
European Airlines, over what it saw as its ineffectiveness.
It hopes its combined clout will force the European
Commission into action this year, especially on the issue of air
traffic control strikes. Michael O'Leary said rules should be
drawn up to force disputing parties into arbitration before
strike action, and that existing technology should be used to
keep overflights running even if strikes do occur.
On airport charges, the association said a new study showed
charges at the largest 21 European airports have increased 80
percent since 2005, with a 90 percent rise at the 10 biggest.
That compares with a 20 percent drop in ticket prices over
the same period, according to data from international industry
body IATA.
"We can't have a situation where airport charges, not just
outstrip but way outstrip inflation," IAG CEO Willie Walsh told
journalists in Amsterdam.
Airport association ACI Europe rejected the call for more
regulation.
"This is frankly hard to stomach given how passengers now
need to pay additional fees for things that used to be included
in air fares, such as assigned seating, food and beverage,
credit card fees and so on - now no longer categorised as part
of the basic air fare," ACI Europe Director General Olivier
Jankovec said.
A4E's agenda does not include the issue of fast-expanding
Gulf carriers, given differing views on the subject amongst the
founder members.
Transport politicians and aviation executives will on
Thursday come together in Amsterdam to discuss the proposals
made under the EU aviation package.
