BERLIN Aug 9 Traffic demand at European Union
airports is expected to slow over the course of the second half
of the year due to security fears and Britain's decision to
leave the European Union, airport association ACI Europe said on
Tuesday.
Passenger traffic at EU airports rose 4.8 percent in the
second quarter of 2016, slowing sharply from the 8.2 percent
seen in the first quarter.
"EU airports are also likely to see a continued softening of
passenger traffic on the back of lower consumer confidence
fuelled by terrorism and the decision of the UK to leave the EU,
as well as major full service airlines reining in capacity," ACI
Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.
Major European carriers such as Lufthansa and
British Airways owner IAG have said they will trim
growth plans this year.
The bright spots in the first half were secondary airports
where low-cost traffic is growing, such as Berlin Schoenefeld,
Cologne-Bonn and Barcelona, said ACI Europe, whose members
include Fraport, Groupe ADP and Aena
.
The situation was markedly worse for Turkey's airports,
which saw a 17.5 percent slump in passengers in the first half
of the year.
"Since these traffic figures do not yet reflect the full
impact of the Istanbul-Ataturk airport terrorist attack and the
failed coup in Turkey, we expect a further worsening of airport
traffic performance over the summer and for the remainder of the
year," Jankovec added.
Turkish travel stocks rose on Tuesday, ahead of President
Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
in the city of St Petersburg that is aimed at easing tensions
between the two countries.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)