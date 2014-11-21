By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 21 The dispute between Britain and
Spain over Gibraltar threatens to hold up European Union plans
to merge national air corridors, diplomats say.
EU member states are trying to reach agreement on the Single
European Sky scheme, intended to complete the integration of
some of the world's most crowded airways, cutting costs and CO2
emissions.
But a wrangle over the sovereignty of the isthmus that
connects the British territory of Gibraltar to Spain could delay
a deal even if all other issues are agreed upon, EU diplomats
said.
Spain wants Gibraltar airport, which sits on the disputed
land, to be excluded from EU aviation law until the debate is
resolved.
Britain says that under the 2006 Cordoba agreement between
London, Madrid and the Gibraltarian government, Spain agreed to
stop seeking the exclusion of Gibraltar airport from EU aviation
measures.
"We cannot accept a return to the pre-2006 practice of
suspending Gibraltar Airport from EU aviation measures," said a
spokesman for Britain's foreign office.
Spain claims the whole of Gibraltar, but views the isthmus
as a distinct question. According to Spanish diplomatic sources,
it was not included in the treaty ceding Gibraltar to Britain
three centuries ago, so has always been Spanish territory.
The stand-off puts Italy, which holds the rotating European
presidency, in the position of having to try to find a
compromise.
Under the current air corridor system, responsibility for
airspace belongs to each country, which usually manages its
flight paths and charges navigation and terminal fees, estimated
by the Eurocontrol air traffic agency at some 8 billion euros a
year.
Under the reform proposal, airspace would be arranged in
transnational "blocks" in what is seen as the most radical
shake-up of Europe's aviation for decades.
Gibraltar, ceded to Britain in 1713, has been an increasing
source of diplomatic tension since the current Spanish
government took office in 2011.
"Spain is trying to find a solution with Britain but until
this is resolved EU rules should not apply to Gibraltar
airport," said a Spanish diplomatic source.
It is unlikely that either Spain or Britain could block the
aviation proposals, but officials in Brussels are wary of
overruling a member state on an issue of national sovereignty.
"If the choice is forced one state will be very angry," said
one EU diplomat.
(Additional reporting by Sarah White and Paul Day in Madrid;
editing by Andrew Roche)