ROME Nov 7 New European Transport Commissioner
Violeta Bulc called on Friday for EU countries to show more
flexibility in integrating air corridors as she pressed for
completion of a long-delayed overhaul of air traffic control
systems.
Speaking at an informal meeting in Rome of European Union
transport ministers and regulators, Bulc said a deal on the
so-called Single European Sky was a chance to reduce delays and
inefficiency for passengers and airlines.
"We cannot deal with a reality based mainly around
international flights with national systems," she said,
according to a statement after the meeting.
"Be flexible, we will find the right compromise."
Friday's meeting ended without any substantial agreement.
Italian Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi, whose country holds
the rotating presidency of the EU, thanked participants "for the
frankness of the discussion" but a scheduled news conference
after the meeting was cancelled.
A statement from his ministry said the meeting laid the
groundwork for more progress at the European Council meeting in
Brussels on Dec. 3 when he is expected to present draft
proposals for a reform.
Agreement on the ambitious Single European Sky project has
proved difficult, with airlines pushing for a streamlined system
of controls and air traffic controllers arguing that the reforms
could hit safety and jobs.
The present system divides air traffic control among EU
member states, with each country responsible for managing flight
paths in its own air space.
The Single European Sky proposal, first launched a decade
ago, would arrange the continent's air space in transnational
"blocks" in the biggest overhaul of the European aviation system
in decades.
Airlines argue it would cut flight delays, reduce emissions
of CO2 and save billions of euros for airlines and passengers.
Air traffic control unions in France and Germany say the
proposed changes are aimed mainly at cutting costs and could
affect safety in European skies, which are among the most
crowded in the world.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and James Mackenzie; editing by
Andrew Roche)