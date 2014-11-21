* Merged traffic control would save airlines 3 bln euros
ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 21 Implementation of a
much-delayed single air traffic zone for Europe remains years
off because of resistance from unions and individual European
Union states, industry representatives said on Friday.
The Association of European Airlines (AEA) says that
streamlining Europe's jigsaw of national air corridors would
save airlines 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) a year and
consumers a further 6 billion euros.
While the United States has one provider of air traffic
management, Europe has 29 and the European Commission's Single
European Sky scheme to merge airways has progressed at a snail's
pace since its launch more than a decade ago.
"Every year there's a lot of effort put in, but I don't see
any signs we will have it in the next five years," Air Baltic
Chief Executive Martin Gauss said at the CAPA World Aviation
Summit on Friday.
While airlines are keen to merge air traffic systems to
reduce costs, the plans have met with fierce resistance from
unions.
Most air traffic providers are also closely linked with
national governments unwilling to give up control and income.
"Turkeys don't vote for Christmas, so why would a state vote
to destroy its own industry," said Simon McNamara, of the
European Regions Airline Association, describing progress as
"glacial".
JOB CUTS
Aer Lingus, meanwhile, says that a merger of
providers would also result in so many job cuts and redundancy
payments that it would be uneconomic.
"It can only be successful with mass destruction of jobs in
Europe among air traffic controllers," the airline's Chief
Executive Christoph Mueller told Reuters. "But the estimated
cost of voluntary redundancy schemes is simply not affordable."
However, airlines may opt to take matters into their own
hands and seek a couple of airports, traffic providers and
member states willing to work together without agreement at a
European Union level, AEA chief Athar Husain Khan said.
"We've almost given up on the institutional process itself,"
Khan said. "One of discussions is whether we shouldn't just
start building these from the bottom up."
But that, too, presents complications, with Aer Lingus's
Mueller pointing out that he would be against a scheme that did
not take into account all stakeholders.
The process is frustrating for all involved.
"Every time we meet with the unions, they say enough is
enough. From the airlines side, they say it's never enough,"
said Margus Rahuoja, European Commission director of aviation
and international transport affairs.
