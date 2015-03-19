(Corrects references to deputy finance minister to Shi, not
BERLIN, March 18 Chinese deputy finance minister
Shi Yaobin has told a German newspaper his country would welcome
the United States joining a new China-led Asian development
bank.
"We would welcome the USA joining the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB)," he said, according to an advance copy
of an article due to be published in business daily Handelsblatt
on Thursday.
The United States has urged countries to think twice before
signing up to the AIIB, which it sees as a rival to the World
Bank, after Germany, France and Italy followed Britain in saying
they would join.
According to Shi, such concerns are unjustified.
"The AIIB will not compete with the World Bank - rather the
new bank will play a supporting role for other international
institutions," he said.
China wanted to learn from the way these other institutions
worked and, if possible, copy "the good rules" such as those on
environmental and governmental standards as well as some
procurement standards, said Shi.
