BRUSSELS, March 17 The participation of European Union countries in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a way of tackling global investment needs as agreed by G20 countries and an opportunity for EU companies, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

France confirmed on Tuesday it would join the AIIB project, together with Germany and Italy. The Financial Times wrote their joining goes against pressure from the United States for Europe to stay out of the institution.

"Underdeveloped infrastructure... limits growth and is detrimental to efforts to reduce poverty. Underinvestment in infrastructure is a global challenge, which was also recognised in the framework of the G20," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"In Asia, as in Europe, there are extensive needs for investment and from the EU perspective increased investment in Asia's infrastructure is highly welcome and is also a business opportunity for EU companies as well," the spokeswoman told a regular news briefing. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)