BERLIN, June 9 Germany plans to take a 4.1
percent stake in the new China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB), making it the fourth-biggest member,
according to a finance ministry draft document seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
A total of 57 countries, including Britain, France and Iran,
have joined the AIIB, which is seen as a rival to the
Western-dominated World Bank and a major plank in spreading
China's "soft power".
It was launched in Beijing last year to support investment
in Asia in transport, energy, telecommunications and other
infrastructure. The articles of agreement are expected to be
ready for signing at the end of June.
Germany will be the fourth-biggest shareholder in the $100
billion lender after China, India and Russia. It plans to
contribute around $900 million in the period 2016-2019 and take
on $3.6 billion in guarantees from 2016, according to the
document.
The German cabinet is due to vote on the AIIB foundation
documents on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley;
editing by Susan Thomas)