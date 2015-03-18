* Four big EU states agree to join new investment bank
By Matthias Sobolewski and Jason Lange
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, March 17 The United States
has urged countries to think twice before signing up to a new
China-led Asian development bank that Washington sees as a rival
to the World Bank, after Germany, France and Italy followed
Britain in saying they would join.
The concerted move by U.S. allies to participate in
Beijing's flagship economic outreach project is a diplomatic
blow to the United States and its efforts to counter the
fast-growing economic and diplomatic influence of China.
Europe's participation reflects the eagerness to partner
with China's economy, the world's second largest, and comes amid
prickly trade negotiations between Brussels and Washington.
European Union and Asian governments are frustrated that the
U.S. Congress has held up a reform of voting rights in the
International Monetary Fund that would give China and other
emerging powers more say in global economic governance.
Washington insists it has not actively discouraged countries
from joining the new bank, but it has questioned whether the
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will have sufficient
standards of governance and environmental and social safeguards.
"I hope before the final commitments are made anyone who
lends their name to this organization will make sure that the
governance is appropriate," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
U.S. lawmakers.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble announced at a
joint news conference with visiting Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai
that Germany, Europe's biggest economy and a major trade partner
of Beijing, would be a founding member of the AIIB.
In a joint statement, the foreign and finance ministers of
Germany, France and Italy said they would work to ensure the new
institution "follows the best standards and practices in terms
of governance, safeguards, debt and procurement policies."
In a short statement, China's Ministry of Finance said it
welcomed the decision and hoped to receive written confirmation
soon.
"If all goes smoothly, France, Italy and Germany could
formally become founding members of the AIIB two weeks after,"
it said.
Luxembourg's Finance Ministry also confirmed the country, a
big financial centre, has applied to be a founding member of the
$50 billion AIIB.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to spur
investment in Asia in transport, energy, telecommunications and
other infrastructure. It was seen as a rival to the
Western-dominated World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
China has said it will use the best practices of those
institutions.
NOT AN ACCIDENT
The World Bank is traditionally run by a U.S. nominee and
Washington also has the most influence at the IMF. The United
States and Japan are the dominant members of the Asian
Development Bank (ADB).
The planned reforms at the IMF would double the fund's
resources and hand more voting power to countries such as the
BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The
adjustment of shares and voting rights was brokered by Britain
at a Group of 20 summit in 2010, and European countries ratified
it long ago.
Lew told lawmakers that the U.S. delay in ratifying the
agreement was undermining its credibility and influence as
countries question the United States' commitment to
international institutions.
"It's not an accident that emerging economies are looking at
other places because they are frustrated that, frankly, the
United States has stalled a very mild and reasonable set of
reforms in the IMF," Lew said.
Some Republicans have complained the changes would cost too
much at a time Washington is running big budget deficits. The
reforms have also ran afoul of a growing isolationist trend
among the party's influential Tea Party wing.
China said earlier this year a total of 26 countries had
been included as AIIB founder members, mostly from Asia and the
Middle East. It plans to finalise the articles of agreement by
the end of the year.
China's state-owned Xinhua news agency said South Korea and
Switzerland were also considering joining.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei would not
comment on which countries had applied, and repeated that the
bank would be "open, inclusive, transparent and responsible."
Washington says it sees a role for the AIIB given Asia's
immense infrastructure needs and regards it as a potential
partner for established institutions like the ADB.
But its strategy of questioning the AIIB's standards has
drawn criticism from some observers, who say the administration
should have been more accepting of the new bank or offered
alternatives within existing institutions.
"If you try to fight the rising power's peaceful ascent you
sow big problems in the future," said Fred Bergsten, a former
top international affairs official at the U.S. Treasury and
currently a fellow at the Peterson Institute in Washington.
