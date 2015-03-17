BRIEF-US Foods Holding files for offering of upto 35 mln shares
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, March 17 America's failure to authorize reforms at the International Monetary Fund is helping lead lower income countries to look for funding from alternate institutions, a top Obama administration official said on Tuesday.
"It's not an accident that emerging economies are looking other places," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told lawmakers. "They are frustrated that, frankly, the United States has stalled a very mild and reasonable set of reforms in the IMF." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of 4,150,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: