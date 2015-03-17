WASHINGTON, March 17 The White House said on Tuesday that countries considering joining a China-led development bank should push for strong oversight and other safeguards at the new institution.

Several European allies said on Tuesday they would join the Asia investment bank despite U.S. pressure not to participate. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States had no plans to join the venture. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)