LONDON, Sept 27 Euro zone stocks were the top
investment in the third quarter, clocking up their best
three-month gains since 2009 as investors bet on a cyclical
upturn in the region.
The dollar struggled the most after a set of mixed economic
data raised concerns that the U.S. economy may not be strong
enough to allow the Federal Reserve to slow its bond buying
programme.
Europe's STOXX index has risen 15.6 percent since
July 1 on a dollar basis, nearly double the gains made by Tokyo
and Shanghai shares.
The STOXX index has gained nearly 9 percent in euro terms,
its biggest quarterly gain in four years.
Emerging stocks staged a strong recovery after a
second-quarter sell-off triggered by the Fed's suggestion it
would slow the pace of money printing.
The MSCI emerging equity index slightly
outperformed developed counterparts with a gain of 7.1 percent.
German bunds and U.S. treasuries were in negative territory
as investors shifted assets away from low-yielding government
bonds into equities.
The dollar index fell 3 percent.