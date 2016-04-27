Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by BFMTV on January 11, 2016. ... REUTERS/BFMTV via Reuters TV/Files

PARIS Salah Abdeslam, suspected of playing a major part in the Paris attacks which killed 130 people, will appear before French magistrates on Wednesday with a view to being placed under formal investigation, the French public prosecutor said.

The prosecutor will request that he be held in custody, according to a statement.

The move comes after Abdeslam was extradited to France from Belgium earlier on Wednesday. The suspect arrived in France at 0705 GMT according to the prosecutor.

