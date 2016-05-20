Journallists surround Frank Berton, lawyer of Salah Abdeslam, outside the courthouse after the arrival of Paris attacks suspect at the main law court in Paris, France, May 20, 2016 for his first hearing before French judges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A masked and armed special forces member secures the doors to the courthouse before the departure of Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam after his first hearing before French judges in Paris, France, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Police secure the street as a vehicle believed to transport Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam departs the courthouse after his first hearing before French judges in Paris, France, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A vehicle believed to transport Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam after his first hearing before French judges departs the courthouse in Paris, France, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A vehicle believed to transport Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam departs the courthouse after his first hearing before French judges in Paris, France, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS The man prosecutors believe is the sole survivor of the Islamist group that attacked Paris in November appeared in a French court for the first time on Friday, but refused to speak.

Salah Abdeslam was brought to court in central Paris from his cell in a high-security prison outside the city, but the hearing was cut short after it became clear he would not talk.

"From the start he made clear he would be exercising his right to silence, refusing to respond to questions from the judge," a spokesman from the prosecutor's office said in a text message to Reuters.

Abdeslam's lawyer said last month that the Belgian-born Frenchman would speak at the hearing. The 26-year-old was placed under formal investigation on terrorism and murder charges on April 27 after his extradition from Belgium.

Abdeslam was Europe's most wanted fugitive until his capture in Brussels on March 18 after a four-month manhunt. The shootings and suicide bombings in Paris on Nov. 13 killed 130 people.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus and Robin Pomeroy)