Handout file picture shows Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters/Files

BRUSSELS A Belgian court on Thursday cleared the extradition to France of two suspects under investigation in connection with Islamist militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people last November, the Belgian government said.

A government statement said a Brussels appeals court "declared enforceable" European arrest warrants issued by France for Mohamed Amri and Ali Oulkadi.

The prime surviving suspect of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks is Salah Abdeslam, a French citizen who was born and raised in Belgium. He was captured in Brussels after a four-month manhunt on March 18 and handed over to France on April 27.

In May, France sought the extradition of Amri, who investigators say drove to Paris shortly after the attacks to fetch Abdeslam and bring him back to Belgium, and Oulkadi, a Frenchman who lived in Brussels and is accused of driving Abdeslam on Nov. 14.

The Paris bomb and shooting attacks were claimed by Islamic State, as were the bombings at Brussels airport and a metro station on March 22 that killed 32 people.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Heinrich)